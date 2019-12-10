Girl’s heartbreaking letter to Santa

Kelsy Walker's heartbreaking Letter to Santa pleads for an end to the drought. (Photo: Marguerite Cuddihy / South Burnett Times)

AS THE drought continues to tighten its grip across Australia, it's no longer just the farmers hoping for rain.

Kelsy Walker, 14, lives on a property with her family at Durong and boards at Chinchilla State High during the week, where she's in Year 8.

In her letter to Santa, she wished for one thing that people all across the country are wishing for: rain.

"I don't want a lot for Christmas this year. But there's some things I really wish for my family and me to make for a very merry Christmas at home," the letter reads.

"I would like rain for the dry paddocks to turn to lush green and so the dam can fill from rock bottom to full to the brim."

Kelsy's mum, Linda Walker, has been living on their 40-acre property at Durong for 20 years.

"This is definitely the worst we've seen it," she said.

"It's been so dry and we're just waiting for the rain to find us."

Mrs Walker said the recent bushfires and plumes of smoke had been worrying the family as well.

"We were talking about our fire plan the other day and what we'd do.

"We said we'd put the dogs in the car, the cat in the ute, and we'd just have to leave, and I think that scared her a little bit," she said.

"It is such a great place to live, but when it gets like this and you see smoke you get worried about that, but you have to be prepared."

Mrs Walker said the family property had only received about 200mm of rain for the year.

"We usually get two, three times that."

The Walkers have bought a load of water, and if it doesn't rain soon, they'll have to buy another one after Christmas.

"This is the first summer we've entered with an empty pool.

"We're usually able to fill it but one of the dams is dry, and we're pumping water from the other one to the sheep troughs," she said.

"If it doesn't rain soon, we'll have to get rid of our sheep because they're drinking our water too.

"It takes a toll on everything, but some rain for Christmas would be great. It would be an absolute answer to prayers."