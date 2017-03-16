Girls have Faith in Aussie Rules future

AUSSIE RULES: The girls who make up Faith Lutheran College's Aussie Rules team didn't grow up playing the game.

The squad is mainly made up of touch footballers, netballers and soccer players who were introduced to the sport through the school and who have never played for a club.

But their lack of experience hasn't stopped them from making their mark in the premier statewide schools' competition.

They are going strong in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup after defeating last year's South West region champions, Springfield Central State High, to advance to the next round.

Coach and assistant head of sport Kale Reed isn't surprised to see them punching above their weight.

"We're actually doing very well when we don't have any girls that play club footy,” Mr Reed said.

"What we've found is that they've been able to pick up the structures and skills very quickly.

"They're very easy to coach and work very hard,” he said.

The competition will only get tougher from here as the next round will see Faith compete in a carnival against Yeronga and Victoria Point state high schools.

They will need to win both games to progress to the quarter finals.

"It's going to be tough but our girls are definitely up to it,” Reed said.

Victoria Point is classed as an AFLQ School of Excellence but Faith player Nikki Barlow said that tag only gave her and her team more incentive.

"We just want to prove to them that playing in a club doesn't mean you're always the best,” Nikki said.