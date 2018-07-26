Girlfriend saw her partner killed by ute in front of her

DEVASTATED mates and family have posted heartbreaking messages in memory of a popular Sydney man, Jesse Barclay, who died after being knocked down by a ute in Sydney overnight.

The 23-year-old had just stopped to check his broken-down truck on the busy M2 motorway at Baulkham Hills in Sydney's northwest last night.

He pulled into the emergency lane on his way home from work and called his girlfriend for a lift.

But just as she arrived, she is understood to have seen her boyfriend horrifically knocked down by a passing ute on the busy road.

Mr Barclay called his partner for a lift. Picture: Facebook

NSW Police say Mr Barclay was moving around the vehicle when he was hit by a ute travelling westbound just after 7.30pm.

Passing motorists frantically rushed to help the 23-year-old, but they couldn't save him and he died at the scene.

A police spokesman said the driver of the ute was taken to hospital for mandatory testing. However, no charges have been laid.

Mr Barclay's devastated mates and family have posted heartfelt messages on his Facebook page after hearing the tragic news of his death.

"A brother, Jesse Barclay has left us too soon," wrote one friend. "Although we went our different ways and lived out life, you'll always still be loved and missed by everyone that has encountered what an awesome guy you became. R.I.P. Cuzzy."

Mates paid tribute to Mr Barclay. Picture: Facebook

"Coming home to the news that has me absolutely gutted," wrote another. "Rest In Peace Jesse this news has absolutely broke my heart sending my love to your family and girlfriend I love you mate rest easy …"

Mr Barclay is the second pedestrian to be killed on the busy motorway in less than two weeks. Police say it's a tragic reminder about the importance of safety in the event of a vehicle breakdown.

"We want all people that are pulling over in vehicles to please take extra care, make sure when they've pulled over to the side of the road that their hazard lights or parking lights are on, to make sure they can be seen by other road users," Traffic and Highway Control Command's Inspector Phil Brooks said in a statement.

"Otherwise we want people to stay inside the vehicle with their seatbelt on and call for roadside assistance."