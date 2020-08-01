Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wayne John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he drove while disqualified to find out - trouble was, police picked him up on the way.
Wayne John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he drove while disqualified to find out - trouble was, police picked him up on the way.
News

Girlfriend cheating? Disqualified man drove to find out

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAYNE John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he went to find out.

The problem was, he shouldn't have driven because he was disqualified by a court order.

As fate would have it police intercepted the 48-year-old on Bottlebrush Drv at Yeppoon on April 4.

It was only the month prior that Donnollan's driver's licence was disqualified.

Donnollan pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to his offending.

He copped a mandatory two-year disqualification this time and was also fined $400.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Driver's frank admission to police who pulled him over

Lost wallet at Gracemere park helps police pin drug charge

Woman waves knife at 'slow driver' in road rage incident

disqualified driving charge tmbcourt wayne john donnollan yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Simple reason this childcare centre is region’s best

        premium_icon Simple reason this childcare centre is region’s best

        Community A Lockyer learning centre’s director and owner agree there is one main reason it has taken top spot in a poll.

        ‘Don't underestimate us’: Fresh Hawks team set to take field

        premium_icon ‘Don't underestimate us’: Fresh Hawks team set to take field

        Rugby League A fresh Hawks' A-grade side will take to the field this weekend.

        Missing cameras turn up in ‘IT guy’s’ bedroom

        premium_icon Missing cameras turn up in ‘IT guy’s’ bedroom

        Crime A man who had three stolen cameras in his room said he had tried to hand them in...

        Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        premium_icon Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        News Two caught in brazen Queensland border jump attempt