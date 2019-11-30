Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A school-age girl has suffered significant injuries and is in a serious condition after a jetski collided with the inflatable tube she was riding at a lake.
A school-age girl has suffered significant injuries and is in a serious condition after a jetski collided with the inflatable tube she was riding at a lake.
Breaking

Girl seriously hurt in crash with jetski

by Shiloh Payne
30th Nov 2019 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A young girl has been rushed to hospital after a jetski collided with an inflatable tube she was riding in on the Sunshine Coast.

 

A school-aged girl is in serious but stable condition after the accident that happened outside Marshall Ski Lakes and Camp Grounds on Leafy Lane, Woombye, just after midday Saturday.

 

The child was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with head, neck, chest and abdominal injuries.

 

Owner of Marshall Ski Lakes and Camp Grounds said the young girl was at a birthday party, being pulled by a boat in a tube that collided with a jetski mid-race.

 

"There was a jetski race going on, it was all marked out and they rode straight out in front of them," Mr Marshall said.

 

A medical officer and critical care paramedic attended the incident.

 

Three other people involved in the crash were assessed at the scene and declined hospital transport.

crash editors picks hospital jet ski marshall ski lakes and camp grounds summer sunshine coast water woombye

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READER POLL: Do you trust weather forecasts?

        READER POLL: Do you trust weather forecasts?

        News Do you trust weather forecasts anymore – vote in our weekly reader poll.

        Inland Rail: What deal means for floodplain and landholders

        premium_icon Inland Rail: What deal means for floodplain and landholders

        Politics The State and Federal Government have signed their Inland Rail deal.

        Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        premium_icon Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        News Court rules in favour of Brisbane, Ipswich victims of 2011 floods

        Community gives the gift of joy for families in need

        Community gives the gift of joy for families in need

        News A local community group doesn’t want anyone to go without this Christmas, and have...