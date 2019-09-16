Girl Hawks dominate grand final in maiden season

WINNERS: The Gatton Hawks under-17s girls' team after their grand final victory.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two Junior Hawks teams fought their way into the grand finals this season but only one claimed victory.

The under-17 girls qualified first for the finals season and beat South Burnett 42-22.

"That was a really good result for the club and a really good effort from the girls and the coaching staff,” Junior Hawks president Shayne Brooking said.

The grand finals took place at Clive Berghofer Stadium on Saturday.

This year was the first time Toowoomba Rugby League had held a girls' competition and the players had earned several accolades in addition to their grand final triumph.

Courtney-Lee Nolan was named Player of the Match, while fellow player Kyha Black was named Player of the Season.

Mia Davies from the girls' under-14s side was named overall Player of the Year.

"That's a great first year for the girls and also for the club,” Brooking said.

The boys' under-13/14s Development Cup side also maDe It Through to the grand final but weren't so lucky.

"They went down 30 points to 20 to a very big Oakey side,” Brooking said.

"It's still a really good result for those boys, they've been low on numbers for the last few years.”

He said the boys' success would inspire other teams to push towards the finals next season.

"It was good for the club for them to get as far as they did,” Brooking said.

"We'd like to think we'll have more sides in the finals series next year.”