Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene at Helensvale train station this afternoon.
The scene at Helensvale train station this afternoon.
News

Teens taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

by Emily Halloran
28th Jul 2020 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teens have been hospitalised after an alleged fight broke out at Helensvale Train Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the station on Town Centre Drive in Helensvale about 4.20pm.

A girl was left with facial injuries, while a boy had head injuries.

Both were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Initial reports by police indicate there may have been theft involved.

Police are investigating the incident and allegations.

Originally published as Girl, boy taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

More Stories

editors picks fight injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        premium_icon Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        Money Queenslanders are leading the charge for early access to their superannuation during the coronavirus pandemic.

        CRIME WRAP: Teenage speedster, public nuisance busted

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Teenage speedster, public nuisance busted

        Crime Teen driver ‘cautioned’ for driving 30km/h over the speed limit and failing to stop...

        Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        premium_icon Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        News Record numbers turned away from Qld as pandemic escalates in south

        Artists to transform major vacant Gatton CBD building

        premium_icon Artists to transform major vacant Gatton CBD building

        Community A business incubator hub, workshop space and gallery are planned for this...