Girl, 6, targeted in attempted abduction metres from mum

A CURRIMUNDI mother has penned a harrowing warning to parents after her six-year-old daughter narrowly escaped an abduction attempt.

A SIX-YEAR-OLD girl was only metres from her mother when she was targeted in an attempted abduction on the Sunshine Coast.

The girl's mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, posted a message to a friend's Facebook page pleading the community to be wary.

She described in scary detail how a woman tried to coax her daughter into an "orangey/red" sedan using the appeal of a puppy.

The incident occurred in Currimundi yesterday.

The full account of her social media post is below:

"This afternoon while walking home from school, (Saffron Drive) my six-year-old daughter rode up ahead, while I was walking the dog with my son, when my other son called me to say something was wrong with his bike....distracting me momentarily.

"My daughter came riding towards me saying that someone just tried to get her to get into their car. She said it was a lady in her late 30s in an orangey/red coloured sedan.

"The woman said, 'Get in the car, I've got a puppy in the here and you can pat it'. She straight away told the woman 'NO' and the woman apparently then called her a 'Fu$#in little shit, before driving off and my daughter rode straight back to me crying to tell me.

"The red/orangey coloured car is apparently an older car and a smallish kind of sporty looking car.

"Luckily my baby girl was aware of stranger danger and to never go with anyone, no matter what they say to her, even if they've got a cute puppy... or for any reason, she knew not to go with anyone.

"I've reported it to the school and police. The police said it was a little disturbing being a female as kids would normally trust females more than males.

"It's possible there may have been someone else waiting in another car.

"Be very aware, remind your kids about stranger danger and keep your precious one's close and in view."

A Queensland Police Service media spokesman confirmed the incident had inquiries were ongoing.