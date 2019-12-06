Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.
An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.
News

Girl, 11, seriously injured after being hit by car

by JACOB MILEY
6th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a car at a busy intersection near a Townsville shopping centre last night.

The girl, believed to be 11, was struck by a car while crossing the Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr intersection at Kirwan just after 7.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the girl suffered a leg injury and was taken to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.

The girl remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police were on scene diverting traffic. The road was opened in both directions about 10pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate.

More Stories

child crash editors picks injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Litter group rubbishes Hwy trash collection safety warning

        premium_icon Litter group rubbishes Hwy trash collection safety warning

        News Individuals and groups trying to deal with roadside litter have been told thanks, but no thanks by the department.

        Confusion reigns over use of mowers during fire bans

        premium_icon Confusion reigns over use of mowers during fire bans

        News Confusion over the use of mowers or power tools for the garden during the this...

        Teen boxer and entrepreneur socking schoolmates for fashion

        premium_icon Teen boxer and entrepreneur socking schoolmates for fashion

        News Young boxing superstar Jesse Jenner is as ambitious outside the ring as he is when...

        Why you will want to buy a Bluetooth kit before Feb 1

        Why you will want to buy a Bluetooth kit before Feb 1

        News If you find yourself reaching for your phone while behind the wheel, investing in a...