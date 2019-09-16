Gigi shrugs off wardrobe malfunction

Model Gigi Hadid models the Marc Jacobs collection during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP Photo.

Gigi Hadid is a consummate professional.

The 24-year-old model walked the runway for the spring 2020 Marc Jacobs show on Wednesday night in New York City totally barefoot.

But according to the show's stylist and longtime Jacobs collaborator, Katie Grand, the cover girl's nonchalant strut was actually an impromptu fix for a last-minute wardrobe malfunction, theNew York Post.

The Love magazine editor-in-chief shared a clip of Hadid in the show on her Instagram account on Friday, writing in the caption, "Now there is a little story to go with this clip, in the first opening 'finale' of Marc's show Gigi's heel broke - if you see images from the first passage she has thigh high silver socks and white leather mules."

"And since we were at the other end of the armoury," Grand continued, "there wasn't much we could do other than either fake a non broken heel or rip off her socks and shoes and send her out barefoot, which we did, and was all the more natural for it."

Hadid's fans quickly took to the comments section to applaud the more "natural" styling choice. "I loved this look more than the high socks and heels!" one exclaimed, while another wrote, "I was confused at the beginning but then thought it was part of the show. Gigi makes everything looks good."

Fellow supermodel Ashley Graham called the move "brilliant," meanwhile, and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw quipped, "I do this round the kitchen. We call it 'nature's heels.'"

