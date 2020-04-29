ZAYN Malik and Gigi Hadid are having a baby together, according to explosive reports in the US.

The 25-year-old model is around 20 weeks pregnant with the 27-year-old former One Direction star's child, according to TMZ.

The pair have been isolating together at Gigi's family's Pennsylvania farm alongside her 23-year-old model sister Bella in recent weeks.

Gigi and Zayn. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

They posed together in a snap at the weekend as she celebrated her 25th birthday, with Zayn standing between the two sisters with his hand on Gigi's waist in one snap.

The pair are thought to have rekindled their relationship in December and were spotted together in New York in January, suggesting things were back on track.

The pair have been together for five years now. Picture: Getty

Zayn and Gigi first began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of the video for his song Pillow Talk.

The pair revealed that they had called it quits in March 2018 but have clearly now rekindled things in a major way, according to a family source.

Depiste the pair remaining silent on the reports, fans have begun bombarding the pair on social media with messages of congratulations.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Gigi Hadid's surprise baby news