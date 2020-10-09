Gibson trailer leaves fans ‘speechless’

A trailer for Mel Gibson's new movie has dropped and it has left people "speechless".

In Fatman, Gibson plays a gritty Santa Claus who is being hunted by a hit man hired by a disgruntled child after he receives a lump of coal in his Christmas stocking.

Yes, it's … a lot.

The premise of the film is so bonkers that some people on social media were left questioning if it's actually a real film or a joke trailer.

This kid hires a hit man to kill Santa.

Walton Goggins plays the hit man.

The film, which also stars Walton Goggins and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, is set to be released next month.

Here's a taste of the reactions online:

• Before 2020 I'd say this wasn't real.

• This looks so horribly good, that it's gonna be relegated to "cult classic".

• Okay, who in the boardroom said "Christmas needs a gritty reboot"?

• I literally thought this was a Funny or Die trailer

• Never ever EVER EVVVEERRRR be afraid to pitch your wacky idea because if this can get made, anything can get made.

• Rarely I am rendered speechless, but here we are

• I don't know what demented mind came up with this, but I like it!

• I can't tell if this is a horror movie, a comedy, or a combination of the two.

have watched this trailer 15 times and still cannot believe it's real. nothing can prepare you for the moment you realize what the movie's about https://t.co/k5i2tlBbWM — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) October 8, 2020

The boyfriend's reaction when I showed him the Fatman trailer: "I think I'm going to go on with my life as if that never existed." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) October 8, 2020

I...



Just watched the "Fatman" trailer...



...and...



I'm at a loss for words. — The LargeHuman (@MeatheadMilitia) October 8, 2020

It's been said, but I truly can't believe that FATMAN trailer is real. Like, someone pitched "Okay, so it's Santa, but he's a grizzled mercenary called out of retirement for one last job," with Mel Gibson starring, and then someone else said, "Sure." The mind reels! — 𝔖𝔠𝔬𝔱𝔱 ℜ𝔲𝔰𝔰𝔢𝔩𝔩 🏝 (@pscottrussell) October 8, 2020

Originally published as Gibson trailer leaves fans 'speechless'