Dead whale falls out of bin

Authorities tried to dispose of the whale, but the mammal couldn't fit in the dumpster. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.

Authorities tried to dispose of the whale, but the mammal couldn't fit in the dumpster. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.

A DEAD minke whale fell to the ground as crews attempted to move it into a dumpster near Jenness State Beach in New Hampshire on Monday, September 17.

Marine Mammal rescue Team tried to dispose of a dead whale, but the whale wouldn't fit in the dumpster. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.

Footage of the incident was posted to Facebook by Jason Schreiber, a reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader. Schreiber wrote that the incident occurred as crews attempted to move the 16-foot mammal to a facility after it washed up on the beach on Monday morning.

Yikes. The dead minke whale found on Jenness Beach didn’t fit in the dumpster. @UnionLeader pic.twitter.com/hXuukJyeMA — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) September 17, 2018

The whale measured 16 foot (4.8 metres) in length and washed up on Jenness Beach in the United States on September 17. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.

The video shows the whale falling to the pavement after being lowered into the container. A larger dumpster was brought to accommodate the mammal, the report said.