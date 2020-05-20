Good gourd! The giant pumpkins have returned

At the 2019 Fraser Coast Show, Lily, 7, and Mae, 4, Allen from Burrum Heads get up close to George May's champion pumpkin.

GEORGE May's passion for giant pumpkins and eagerness for competition has not let COVID-19 stop him from weighing in this year.

Despite the 2020 Fraser Coast Show being cancelled, last year's giant pumpkin champion and wife Valerie drove more than four hours on Wednesday, May 20, to deliver their pumpkins to Kingston's Rural Supplies.

"Nothing will keep us away from a pumpkin show!" Mr May said.

His prize-winning entry last year weighed 190kg.

Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society president Melinda Wright said a lot of pumpkin seeds had been sold months ago in preparation for this year's Atlantic Giant Pumpkin Competition, should it go ahead.

"With the show being cancelled, Kingston's kindly offered to do the weigh-in at their premises in Tinana, and also donated vouchers for prizes," Ms Wright said.

The entry fee was one dollar each, which the society will donate to the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary on Mungar Road.

On Wednesday, May 20, pumpkin growers delivered their entries to Kingston's Rural Supplies at, 42 Gympie Road, Tinana, where on Thursday, May 21, the entries will be officially weighed and judged.

"The winners will be notified by phone and Kingston's will present the prizes."

All entries will be displayed at Kingston's Rural Supplies on behalf of the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society.