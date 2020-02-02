Menu
Aussie pair’s giant-killing run falls at final hurdle

by Richard Evans
2nd Feb 2020 4:53 PM
The dream Australian Open run of local hopes Max Purcell and Luke Saville has come to an end, with the American-British pairing of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury winning the doubles final in straight sets.

Luke Saville and Max Purcell fell just short of completing one of the greatest underdog stories in Australian Open history. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch
The Australian wildcards were under pressure on serve early in Sunday's final on Rod Laver Arena, the No.11 seeds creating 10 break points in the first set.

Ram and Salisbury turned the screws in the second, breaking serve twice, to claim their first grand slam title 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour.

australian open 2020 joe salisbury luke saville max purcell rajeev ram

