Ghost hunter captures an image of a ghostly figure in a pub

OLD HAUNTS: Grandson of the first Old Britannia owner, Keith Campbell, and wife Marjorie, circa 1930s.

KEITH Campbell was a regular at the Old Britannia pub in Laidley about 100 years ago and, according to paranormal investigators, he still calls the pub his home today.

Two months ago, paranormal investigators captured a photo of a figure they believe to be Keith or his father, John Campbell Jr, in a room at the pub.

The pub was built by John Campbell Sr in 1890 with the help of his son, John Jr.

Publican Ryan Beaumont has suspected the building is haunted since he bought it three years ago but after inviting paranormal investigators into his home he has been fascinated.

"You have to see it for yourself, when people bring positive energy it brings action out,” he said.

Mr Beaumont lived peacefully alongside the energies but invited investigators in to find out more about his house mates.

"I'm comfortable to live with them and they're comfortable to live with me,” he said.

"We have an informal agreement, we don't annoy each other. I just wanted to see what was floating around.”

Mr Beaumont suspected he lived with three energies but paranormal investigator Katie Harvey believed he lived with many more.

A picture of a ghost taken at the Old Britannia in Laidley. Katie Harvey

"It's very, very active,” Ms Harvey said.

"So far we've come in contact with the male, which we got the photo of, a female on the verandah, a child and two other energies in the bottom bar.”

Paranormal Experience owner Ms Harvey said old areas like Laidley had an abundance of supernatural activity.

"I couldn't tell you how many businesses and private homes in the Lockyer Valley that I've been contacted about to give information or advice,” she said.

Ms Harvey said seeing shadowy figures from the corner of your eye, hearing footsteps, electrical equipment turning on and off and doors opening and closing without explanation were common signs of ghosts.

In March Ms Harvey held the first paranormal investigation at the Old Britannia pub.

She invited others to meet Laidley's past residents.

A total of 17 people travelled to the Lockyer Valley for the investigation, which included a dinner, a brief explanation of the history of the building and using paranormal equipment.

"We have our investigation equipment set up and we get the guests to have a hands-on experience,” Ms Harvey said.

The investigation is set to become a monthly fixture at the pub, with more events to be announced as interest grows.

