'Ghost fishing': Haul of abandoned crabbing gear recovered

POT PATROL: Fisheries Queensland conducted a four-day operation targeting derelict and unmarked crab apparatus within Mackay's Net Free Zone from Victor Creek, Seaforth to St Helens. This is the staggering result of the officers' hard work. Fisheries Queensland

FISHERIES Queensland officers have snagged nearly 150 derelict and unmarked crab pots and dillies "ghost fishing" in Mackay's Net Free Zone during a four-day operation.

Officers removed 147 pots from the zone between Victor Creek, Seaforth to St Helens, said Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol Field Officer Chayse Tilley.

"The Seaforth area is a popular crabbing destination for locals and visitors hoping to catch a feed of crabs. There were 147 crab pots removed from the water and most were sunken and mud-filled after fishers failed to collect them after fishing," he said.

"Some of the crabbing apparatus didn't have the owner's names on either the floats, tags or pots and these were seized as they didn't comply with Fisheries regulations. The high number of abandoned crab pots recovered by Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol shows that greater care needs to be taken by fishers setting crab pots to ensure pots which aren't being used to fish are removed from the water to avoid ghost fishing."

Ghost fishing occurs when lost or abandoned fishing gear catches fish or other wildlife.

When asked if there was particular problem spots regarding lost or abandoned pots in the Mackay region, Mr Tilley pointed to the area targeted in the latest operation.

"Crab fishing happens all over the Mackay region. The Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol operation focused on Seaforth to St Helens beach where there is a high volume of crabbing," he said.

"Abandoned and lost crab pots are an issue across Queensland.

"The large tidal range in the Mackay region could contribute to some inexperienced crabbers not allowing enough rope or adequate weight to their crab apparatus.

"Large tides can wash crab pots out of a waterway or into mangroves."

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol regularly undertakes crab pot clean ups across the state, however.

Mr Tilley described crabbing as one of the state's most popular forms of fishing and environmental impacts must be a consideration.

He noted some pots can trap non-target marine animals, including turtles.

"The proper use of fishing gear is ultimately the responsibility of fishers," Mr Tilley emphasised.

Fisheries Queensland asks crabbers to ensure pots are properly weighted or correctly and lawfully tided off to allow for the large tidal movements of water.

For details about fishing rules and regulations visit fisheries.qld.gov.au online, or call 13 25 23.

Anyone who spots suspected unmarked, lost or abandoned crabbing apparatus, should record an accurate location (GPS coordinates) of the apparatus and report it to the closest QBFP office.

