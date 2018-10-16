Ghost busters turn experiences into film

SPOOKY LAUGHS: Lockyer Valley paranormal debunkers Matthew Dixon and Jeff Campbell are producing a comedy-horror film based on their experiences.

Dominic Elsome

THE paranormal is set to become normal with Lockyer Valley ghost debunkers producing a new film in the area.

Filmmaker Matthew Dixon has been uncovering the truth behind so-called hauntings for more than 20 years as a paranormal debunker, and said his passion for uncovering the truth began with his own experience of what at first seemed like a paranormal event.

"I had an unusual encounter when I was younger and I wanted a to find out whether there was some truth or logic behind it,” Mr Dixon explained.

"That got me meeting up with some paranormal mentors so to speak and they helped me learn the trade and how frauds work.”

In his two decades of experience, Mr Dixon has yet to come across an encounter he wasn't able to explain logically.

"We go to peoples' houses when they think it's haunted and we find logical reasons for what's happened to make them feel safer in their own homes,” he said.

"We go to places other teams have been to and said they're haunted and find logical reasons for what's happened and the real history behind what's there.”

Filmmakers Matthew Dixon and Jeff Campbell are currently scouting locations around the region for their upcoming film. Dominic Elsome

Mr Dixon, along with stunt expert and film producer Jeff Campbell, will this month begin filming a feature-length horror-comedy film based on their experiences as paranormal debunkers.

"We're taking all the frauds and charlatans we've met and turning them into characters for a film, so we'll follow these characters as they try and fake things and how they react when they ultimately encounter a real paranormal incident,” he said.

"We'll be using all the usual gadgets that the paranormal crews use but showing how they actually don't work and doing a bit off slapstick comedy in there as well.”

The pair are presently scouting for locations around the area and plan to use local actors from the Lockyer Valley and Brisbane.

"It'll probably take a couple of months to film and we'll just be going to various locations around the Lockyer valley and Brisbane and filming at those locations,” he said.

Locations in the Brisbane and Lockyer Valley being considered include Gatton, Esk, Laidley and Plainland.