Getting your head around a new rule

VETERAN cricketers in the Lockyer Valley have just under eight months to get used to wearing a helmet, thanks to a new rule.

From September all batsmen, wicket keepers and selected fielders in the Lockyer Veteran's Cricket Incorporated will be required to don a helmet if they want to take the pitch.

President Mike Nowlan said there was no way around the rule, which was passed down by Cricket Australia.

"Repercussions come back to the individuals who don't comply,” Mr Nowlan said.

Umpires will enforce the rule and in their absence it will be the captain's obligation.

Mr Nowlan said the rule would be a big adjustment for veterans who had played decades without a helmet.

"If you've played all your life without helmets there's a lot of ill feeling about it,” Mr Nowlan said.

Fielders standing five metres or closer in the eye line of the batsman on strike will have to wear a helmet.

To help with compliance, Lockyer Veterans Cricket sponsor Betta Home Living is offering cricket helmets to members at a subsided price. Mr Nowlan has encouraged members to take advantage of the offer.