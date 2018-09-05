Getting behind a bucking good cause

LOOKING THE PART: Hagen Byrnes of Toowoomba at the Murphys Creek Fossil Downs Bush Rodeo on Saturday, September 1.

EACH year it seems to only get bigger and better.

The Murphys Creek Fossil Downs Bush Rodeo has raised funds for the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation for the past 11 years.

Funds go towards the hospital's oncology and renal units.

Foundation CEO Alison Kennedy said the event had raised over $26,000 for the cause in that time.

"I just think we're really fortunate," Ms Kennedy said.

"It takes a lot to put on an event and we do a lot our selves obviously, but when somebody else puts all the hard work and effort in and then hands you a cheque towards a specific fundraising initiative like this, it just makes our life so much easier.

"We're really, really thankful for this beautiful community group."

Final figures raised from the event on Saturday are still being calculated.

Coominya's Keely Payne was victorious in the under-18 barrel racing event with a time of 15.460 to take out her first ever win at an National Rodeo Association event.

The 15-year-old has only been riding her new horse Roo for the past month.

"I adore rodeo and I live and breathe horses," Keely said.

"I have my family and friends to push me to success and support me endlessly.

"It feels amazing especially with all the effort and time I've put in. Working with Roo the past month I've found it's been challenging at times but rewarding as well and it feels like we are starting to click."