'Get your skates on' - Mayor calls for drought funding, fast

FAST: The message to Canberra from Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan after Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced extra drought support, is that more funding is needed, and quickly. Dominic Elsome

FUNDING for struggling farmers is needed fast, and more of it.

That's the message to Canberra from Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced extra drought support, on Friday.

Speaking in Dalby, the PM announced $100 million worth of funding dedicated to drought-stricken farmers in regional Queensland.

Farmers will be eligible to receive $3000 per household to contribute to family costs, while $740,000 will go towards five Rural Financial Counselling Service providers.

A total of 13 local government areas were added to the Drought Community Support Initiative, to share in $13 million.

Reacting to the announcement, Mayor Milligan said the funding was fantastic, but it was needed fast.

"It's absolutely wonderful, but I think the key message is it needs to be sooner rather than later," Cr Milligan said.

"They need to get their skates on."

She said while it was pleasing to see councils like the Western Downs get access to funding, she also called for more funding across the board - including the Lockyer Valley.

"They can always do more," she said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council was one of a number to receive $1 million in funds for community infrastructure projects earlier this year as part of the Drought Communities Programme - Extension.

Cr Milligan called for future funding arrangements to be more workable for councils.

"If anything, more flexibility (is needed) - that's our lessons learned from the last round," she said.

"Have faith in your local government authority that they know their community and that we know where the funds should be going.

"It shouldn't be so restrictive - allow some flexibility."

She said it was also time for the State Government to step up to the plate too, and for all three levels of government to work together.

"One thing I've learnt in my time as mayor is you can't do things alone and you need to work collaboratively. It is about looking out for each other," she said.