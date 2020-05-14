Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Help your kids prepare for the annual NAPLAN tests, which have been postponed until next year due to coronavirus. Simply download these test preparation sheets.
Help your kids prepare for the annual NAPLAN tests, which have been postponed until next year due to coronavirus. Simply download these test preparation sheets.
Education

FREE FOR KIDS: Get your kids NAPLAN ready with these tests

by Staff writers
14th May 2020 6:00 PM

Students across Australia should have been sitting their NAPLAN tests this week.

The annual benchmark tests were cancelled for the first time since they began in 2008, with education ministers saying they did not want to place extra stress on schools already dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and home learning.

The national tests are sat by students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 - covering language, reading, writing and numeracy.

They will resume next year.

But that does not mean parents have to wait to check how their children are tracking.

These NAPLAN-style mathematics tests are provided free by educational workbook publisher Excel as a useful resource for children learning remotely.

Students can tests themselves with these test preparation sheets. Simply download and print them.

Originally published as Get your kids NAPLAN ready with these simple tests

education naplan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region's Nurse, Midwife of the Year announced

        premium_icon Region's Nurse, Midwife of the Year announced

        News West Moreton Health have announced their Nurse and Midwife of the Year this week in celebration of Tuesday's International Nurses Day.

        Real estate agents indifferent to easing of restrictions

        premium_icon Real estate agents indifferent to easing of restrictions

        Property Despite the law saying they can hold open homes as of Saturday, agents are not...

        Duo's lucky escape after truck and car collide

        premium_icon Duo's lucky escape after truck and car collide

        News Two people have escaped injury after a truck and car crash

        Have your say on what arts, cultural events you want to see

        premium_icon Have your say on what arts, cultural events you want to see

        Council News Arts and culture are a major focus of the Somerset Regional Council, who plan to...