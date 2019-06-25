Get your grove on, Chrome and Clutter returns this weekend

GROOVING: Miss Cherree Velvet poses at last year's Chrome and Clutter festival. This year's fest kicks off on Friday with the drive-in theatre.

GROOVING: Miss Cherree Velvet poses at last year's Chrome and Clutter festival. This year's fest kicks off on Friday with the drive-in theatre. Dominic Elsome

FOR the first time at this year's Laidley Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival, not only will you be able to see the Festival's drive-in movie - you'll be able to hear it from the seat of your car too.

The three-day event, set to take place on the weekend of June 28 to 30, kicks off Friday night with the always popular drive-in movie.

This year, come along to see the original version of Gone in 60 Seconds.

If you're parked a little further away this year, the movie will be accessible via your FM radio. All you need to do is tune in from the seat of your car.

Gates open at 6.30pm, with the movie to begin from 7.30pm.

The Laidley Show Society will also have food and drinks available on the night, for those who want to enjoy the fun of a true, old-fashioned drive-in experience.

Across the weekend, the Laidley Showgrounds will be transformed with classic cars, markets, dancing, a swap meet and of course, the Show 'n' Shine from 8am on Saturday.

Live Rockabilly music commences at 10am through to 4pm, with the night program from 7pm - 10.30pm. The evening program will move inside the pavilion to beat the cold.

Shannon's Insurance will be back again as a sponsor, bringing the games truck with them so be sure to visit them on-site on Saturday and Sunday.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor, Cr Tanya Milligan said seeing Laidley transform with classic cars was truly a sight to behold.

"The Laidley Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival really does have something for everyone; from garage sales town-wide to car boot sales, the retro markets and a whole corner dedicated to the kids to make it a family affair,” Mayor Milligan said.

"The Linelockers will perform from 10am - 2pm on Saturday 29 June and are real gone, authentic, 1950's rockabilly and honky tonk musicians. The vintage caravan display is open for inspection from 11am to 2pm and includes spectacularly refurbished retro vans with all the themed paraphernalia. These people travel from interstate to this event and the vans are worth checking out.

"Sunday features the Retro Dog Parade which will kick-off from 10am, with judging for the best retro pooch from 11.30am plus the open class Show 'n' Shine which is available for all participating makes and models of cars. The Show 'n' Shine will be held from 9am - 1pm, with gates to open at 8am.

Find a bargain at market stalls and garage sales from 8am on both Saturday and Sunday and simply enjoy the atmosphere of the weekend.