Get your free live music dose in Gatton

MUSIC TO OUR EARS: Singer-songwriter Rheanna Leschke will perform at Lyrics of the Lockyer. Inga Williams
SHINING a spotlight on the local music talent of the region, the first Lyrics of the Lockyer is not to be missed.

Hosted by the Lockyer Community Centre, this free event coincides perfectly with Father's Day, offering free live entertainment, food and market stalls, free activities for the little ones and a V8 Simulator amusement ride at a discounted cost of $10 per person.

Local performers Jodie Hughes, Rheanna Leschke and the Lockyer Solomon Islander Group will grace the stage throughout the day and get the crowd dancing.

Lyrics of the Lockyer is the brainchild of Lockyer Community Centre co-ordinator Linda Roberts, who saw a need for more music events in Gatton.

"While I was organising our Community Fun Day last year, I realised there is so much talent here,” she said.

"I thought it would be awesome to do an event like A Day on the Green, because the valley needs more community events that support our local performers.

"It will be a great family day out enjoying music in the park. Don't forget this event is alcohol-free and to bring a chair and hat.”

Anyone who registers their attendance at the Lockyer Community Stall on the day will go into a major prize draw and the first 100 people to register will also receive a free goodies bag.

Lyrics of the Lockyer will be held from 10am to 3pm this Sunday at Littleton Park, located on the corner of Old College Rd and Park Ln, Gatton.

Gatton Star

