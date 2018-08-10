Get your entries in for annual garden competition

ENTER NOW: The competition is open for keen green thumbs in the Lockyer Valley.

ENTER NOW: The competition is open for keen green thumbs in the Lockyer Valley. Bev Lacey

WHETHER you've got a handful of flowers or a colour-coordinated garden, don't forget to get your entries in now for the Lockyer Valley Garden Competition.

Residents have until Monday, August 20 to submit an entry, with Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan encouraging the public to become involved.

"The Lockyer Valley is a naturally beautiful region and while we are in desperate need of rain, there are still many skilled gardeners in the area and this competition is all about congratulating those residents,” Cr Milligan said.

Entries for the competition will close at 5pm, with judging to take place on Monday, August 27 and 28, subject to weather.

All entrants will be invited to attend an afternoon tea, to be held on Tuesday, September 4 at the Laidley Sports Centre, where the winners will be announced.

To enter, simply complete an entry from which can be collected from one of the Council offices in Gatton or Laidley. Alternatively, download an entry form or register online at luvyalockyer.com.au

The First Time Entrant Award is chosen by the judges and awarded to the top three 'First Time Entrants' with the winner receiving a $100 gift voucher. The Grand Champion Garden will receive a $200 gift voucher, while Reserve Grand Champion Garden will take home a $150 gift voucher.