Get your engines running for Gatton Hospital Auxiliary

HOT RODS: Shania, Gemma and Kay Watson showed three cars; a 1970 Ford GT, a 1923 Ford Hotrod and a 2016 Ford Mustang at the 2017 Gatton Hospital Auxiliary Car, Ute and Bike Show. Melanie Keyte

ROLL out your prized cars, utes and bikes, give them a wash and a polish, and get warmed up for the 2018 Gatton Hospital Auxiliary Car, Ute and Bike Show.

In its third year, the show is one of the biggest fundraisers for the hospital.

Clinical nurse Ann-Louise Adams, the Gatton Hospital Auxiliary's secretary, said the show was sure to get car, ute and bike enthusiasts' engines running.

"By having lots of different vehicles on display we have something that appeals to everyone - from hot rods and old cars in original condition to jacked-up utes, vintage bikes and vehicles with the latest technology,” Mrs Adams said.

"The car, ute and bike show is a really family-orientated event and this year it will be bigger than ever with the addition of market stalls and a demonstration by emergency services.

"The police, ambulance, and fire and rescue services will stage a mock emergency response exercise where they will cut pretend victims out of a crashed car with the jaws of life, showing people how they do it and how they care for those involved.”

The auxiliary aims to raise more than $5000 to provide emergency equipment for Gatton Hospital.

"We're part of the community we serve and our auxiliary committee is focused on raising as much as we can so we can purchase items for staff to help improve patient care,” Mrs Adams said.

She said sponsors like Beaurepaires Gatton, Autopro Gatton, Des Teis Produce and Gatton Auto Electrical helped them to reach for that goal.

The event will be held at the Gatton Showgrounds on July 29 from 7am-noon.

Enter your pride and joy car, ute or bike for $10. Entry forms are available now or at the gate. Parking for spectators is free and entry is by gold coin donation.

For more information visit the 2018 Gatton Hospital Auxiliary Car Ute and Bike Show Facebook page or contact Ann-Louise Adams on 0407 624 445 for an entry form.