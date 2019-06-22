Get to know the president of the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce

Name: Paul Emmerson

Occupation/position title with chamber of commerce: Chairman

Age: 60

Marital Status: Married

What hats do you wear?

Principal solicitor and accountant at Emmerson Legal and Accounting; Emmo's Fine Foods and Family Farm; freehold owner Mulgowie Hotel; Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry chair; Water Forum chair; treasurer Mulgowie Hall Committee; treasurer XXXX Goldies Rugby Club.

Why did you get involved with the chamber of commerce?

To encourage business networking and growth in the Lockyer Valley. To get to meet other businesses.

What have you enjoyed most about your time on the chamber?

Interaction with people that work together.

What's the best advice you have ever received?

Make new friends, keep the old - new ones are silver old ones are gold.

What rules do you live by?

I try for common sense but tend to like the bendy ones as we are over-regulated.

Have you met anyone famous?

Who and when? Prince Phillip in 1977; and John Howard in 2006.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Surviving its complexity and change.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Have people be accepting tolerant and encouraging of each other.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

30 - it's mind over matter.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

Fitness and farming - both are active productive and give a sense of achievement.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Breaking in horses with my grandfather.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Home (Thornton)- awesome views of the mountains and valley.

What would you do if you won the lotto?

Hide it and think about it.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

People who strive, as many attributes of many people are admirable for different reasons, which is what makes the life so great and interesting. Even the smallest and most insignificant cog has a purpose.