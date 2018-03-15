Get to know Ma Ma Creek's acting principal

G'DAY: Acting Principal of Ma Ma Creek State School Nathan de Mey is enjoying the school's strong links to community.

Occupation: Principal.

Age: 45.

Marital Status: Married.

What have you enjoyed most about your time as acting principal of Ma Ma Creek State School?

The strong links to the community have really stood out for me. This was evident from the first time I walked through the gates. The school has chooks and a community garden which they sell the produce at the local market once a month. There is also a community book exchange at the front gate of the school.

Why did you decide to become a principal?

I feel I have the best of both worlds being a teaching principal. I still get the enjoyment and satisfaction of being in the classroom and witnessing those 'light bulb' moments.

Have you met anyone famous and when?

I met Johnny Cash in the early 90s while I was working in a bar in Cairns. There weren't many people in at the time and I took the opportunity to ask him to sign his bar docket for my mum who was a big fan. He kindly agreed. It was before mobile phones so I don't have any selfies.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Definitely my family. My beautiful wife, who is very patient and caring and puts up with me, and my three beautiful children that make me proud each and every day.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Look before you leap.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like to see a reconnect between people.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

The age I am right now would do.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I grew up on the coast so I enjoy fishing and getting to the beach as often as I can.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

School holidays at the beach with friends and family.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The waterholes in the area when they're running are a great family day out. Table Top mountain is also another family favourite. It is a good climb with a great view of the valley from the top.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I'd have a party and share with family.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My parents.