Get to know CBA Bank Manager Bill Hooper

MANY HATS: Biller Hooper (right) is the bank manager at the Commonwealth Gatton branch and the president of the Gatton Table Tennis Association.

Name: Bill Hooper

Occupation: Bank Manager

Age: 53

Marital Status: Married

Children: 4

What has been the most memorable experience of your time working at Commonwealth Bank?

Getting my first manager role at the Oakey branch in 1999 and the relationships I have built with so many staff over the years.

What drove you towards getting involved in the industry?

It was a dream of mine while at school to get into the banking industry. I have always wanted to help people and see different parts of Queensland and the CBA has given me those opportunities.

What is your biggest passion in life?

Cricket and table tennis. I have played both for many years.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Marrying my wife Tanya and having our four children.

What do you hope to achieve in the next ten years?

I would like to continue to work at CBA Gatton and then retire within this time frame.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

To invest 10% of my income. Unfortunately I did not do this.

What is the one thing you couldn't live without and why?

Unfortunately I would say TV. I like to chill out after work watching the news and other programs.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like the world to be a safe place for my children to grow up in.

What is your favourite hobby and recreation and why?

These days it is table tennis. I am the Gatton Table Tennis Association president and I think I still play a competitive game.

What is your favourite type of music?

I'm stuck in a time warp. I enjoy 70s and 80s music.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Growing up at Wynnum and spending afternoons fishing on the foreshore.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The swimming hole at Fernvale. Very refreshing.

What would be the first thing you do if you won the Lotto?

At my age I would probably retire and travel around Australia.

Who are the people you most admire?

Donald Bradman and Walt Disney.