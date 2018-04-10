LIVING THE HIGH LIFE: Get the family together for some fun.

LIVING THE HIGH LIFE: Get the family together for some fun. Francis Witsenhuysen

GATHER the family and get over to Laidley this Thursday for an adventure- filled day not to be missed.

Anglicare Southern Queensland is hosting a family adventure day at Laidley District State School, on Thursday April 12 from 9am, to help beat the holiday blues and get the family together for some healthy fun.

The day with feature something for everyone, with family games suitable for all ages, a low rope course, and a high rope course for children aged seven and above.

Adventurers will need a hat, water-bottle, closed-in shoes, and shorts if they plan to take on the high ropes.

Spaces are strictly limited, so pre-registering is a must - contact Anglicare to secure your spot on 1300 114 397.

Please note all children must be accompanied by an adult.