Menu
Login
LIVING THE HIGH LIFE: Get the family together for some fun.
LIVING THE HIGH LIFE: Get the family together for some fun. Francis Witsenhuysen
Life

Get the family together

Dominic Elsome
by
10th Apr 2018 1:15 PM

GATHER the family and get over to Laidley this Thursday for an adventure- filled day not to be missed.

Anglicare Southern Queensland is hosting a family adventure day at Laidley District State School, on Thursday April 12 from 9am, to help beat the holiday blues and get the family together for some healthy fun.

The day with feature something for everyone, with family games suitable for all ages, a low rope course, and a high rope course for children aged seven and above.

Adventurers will need a hat, water-bottle, closed-in shoes, and shorts if they plan to take on the high ropes.

Spaces are strictly limited, so pre-registering is a must - contact Anglicare to secure your spot on 1300 114 397.

Please note all children must be accompanied by an adult.

family adventure high ropes holiday fun
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Tai Chi workshop a silent success

    Tai Chi workshop a silent success

    News 200 Tai Chi enthusiasts descended upon Gatton last week

    • 10th Apr 2018 12:33 PM
    Gatton Star website gets a facelift

    Gatton Star website gets a facelift

    News Check out our website's new design.

    • 10th Apr 2018 12:33 PM
    Little A's state titles prove a family affair

    Little A's state titles prove a family affair

    News The Fernvale siblings had a fruitful Little Athletics state titles.

    Exhibition will honour poet Banjo Paterson

    Exhibition will honour poet Banjo Paterson

    Life Ferndale artists celebrate Banjo Patterson

    Local Partners