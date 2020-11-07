Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Health has added to the list of potential COVID-19 symptoms and has urged anyone experiencing even just one of them to get tested.
Queensland Health has added to the list of potential COVID-19 symptoms and has urged anyone experiencing even just one of them to get tested.
Health

Get tested: Three new symptoms of COVID-19

by Danielle O’Neal
7th Nov 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland Health has added three new gastrointestinal symptoms that might indicate a person has contracted COVID-19.

Diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea were today added to the existing list of COVID-19 symptoms that mean a person should be tested for COVID-19.

Gastrointestinal symptoms have been discussed as a potential symptom of the virus since early this year, with a commentary in Gut, a British Medical Journal publication, published in April highlighting evidence from China in which some COVID-19 patients presented with gastrointestinal issues but not respiratory symptoms.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the list of symptoms was updated based on health advice from the Federal Government.

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea were added to the United State's symptoms list for COVID-19 earlier this year.

The World Health Organisation also listed diarrhoea as a potential symptom.

Queensland Health urged anyone experiencing any of the symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 and stay at home until results were provided.

QUEENSLAND HEALTH'S LIST OF COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Fatigue

Runny nose

Shortness of breath

Loss of smell

Loss of taste

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Nausea

 

Originally published as Get tested: Three new symptoms of COVID-19

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Palaszczuk snaps over borders

        Palaszczuk snaps over borders

        News “Don’t put words in my mouth”: Queensland’s policy of shutting out Sydney residents continues to confuse.

        Jim McDonald: Inland rail, roads top priority after election

        Premium Content Jim McDonald: Inland rail, roads top priority after election

        News Jim McDonald was re-elected as the member for Lockyer at the weekend and says...

        Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        Premium Content Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        News Queensland Health haven’t ruled out closing border to NSW again

        BIG PROMISE: We need water before you can give a discount

        Premium Content BIG PROMISE: We need water before you can give a discount

        News THE PM has promised a water cut for irrigators, but farmers are calling for...