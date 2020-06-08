Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
YOU MIGHT WANT TO SEEK COVER, TOO: Rain is expected to across the region from Wednesday.
YOU MIGHT WANT TO SEEK COVER, TOO: Rain is expected to across the region from Wednesday.
News

Get out the gumboots ahead of wet week

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS time to pull out your gumboots and raincoat, because wet weather is on the horizon.

The Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions are likely to have a wet week ahead, starting Wednesday, Kimba Wong from the Bureau of Meteorology says.

“From Wednesday is really when we get to see some shower activity,” Ms Wong said.

“That continues through Thursday with a possible break on Friday.”

LOCAL NEWS: SOLD: $5.1m Lockyer Valley petrol station snapped up

The rain will come as scattered showers, with no storms predicted to reach the region.

“In terms of rainfall amounts, it’s not going to be widespread, heavy rainfall necessarily, so some places might miss out,” she said.

“What we have on Wednesday is a trough moving through the upper atmosphere crossing the state quite quickly.”

Weekend rain is predicted to be more heavy and more consistent.

READ MORE: DETAILS: Shock findings of Lockyer crime crackdown

“Saturday is when we get that next burst through the upper atmosphere coming through,” she said.

She said the wet weather was not typical of June.

“It’s not particularly normal for this time of year because we are heading into the winter months, when it tends to be a little bit drier.

“We did have a very dry May, though, through most of southeast Queensland.”

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

lockyer valley weather rain somerset weather weather report wet weather
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Event cancellations hit show society’s wallet

        premium_icon Event cancellations hit show society’s wallet

        News The cancellation of the agricultural show isn’t the only loss for the Laidley Show Society this year.

        DETAILS: Shock findings of Lockyer crime crackdown

        premium_icon DETAILS: Shock findings of Lockyer crime crackdown

        Crime Cops issued a $1000 fine and nabbed unlicensed drivers, 150km/hr speedsters.

        SOLD: $5.1m Lockyer Valley petrol station snapped up

        premium_icon SOLD: $5.1m Lockyer Valley petrol station snapped up

        Business The tenants will continue to lease the business for at least the next six years.

        Somerset cop’s idea set to shake up emergency response

        premium_icon Somerset cop’s idea set to shake up emergency response

        Crime His idea will revamp how cops, ambos and fireys work together at the scene of an...