Get out the gumboots ahead of wet week

YOU MIGHT WANT TO SEEK COVER, TOO: Rain is expected to across the region from Wednesday.

YOU MIGHT WANT TO SEEK COVER, TOO: Rain is expected to across the region from Wednesday.

IT IS time to pull out your gumboots and raincoat, because wet weather is on the horizon.

The Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions are likely to have a wet week ahead, starting Wednesday, Kimba Wong from the Bureau of Meteorology says.

“From Wednesday is really when we get to see some shower activity,” Ms Wong said.

“That continues through Thursday with a possible break on Friday.”

LOCAL NEWS: SOLD: $5.1m Lockyer Valley petrol station snapped up

The rain will come as scattered showers, with no storms predicted to reach the region.

“In terms of rainfall amounts, it’s not going to be widespread, heavy rainfall necessarily, so some places might miss out,” she said.

“What we have on Wednesday is a trough moving through the upper atmosphere crossing the state quite quickly.”

Weekend rain is predicted to be more heavy and more consistent.

READ MORE: DETAILS: Shock findings of Lockyer crime crackdown

“Saturday is when we get that next burst through the upper atmosphere coming through,” she said.

She said the wet weather was not typical of June.

“It’s not particularly normal for this time of year because we are heading into the winter months, when it tends to be a little bit drier.

“We did have a very dry May, though, through most of southeast Queensland.”

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.