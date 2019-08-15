Get out for a date and support local business

WANT to spice up your love life, and help local businesses out at the same time?

Now you can, thanks to the Gatton Star's Date Night competition.

Date Night is all about supporting local businesses while enjoying yourself. Until October 9, all you need to do is get your weekly entry from the Gatton Star, then simply dine out at any of the participating restaurants and attach a copy of your receipt and place it in the box in-store to go into the draw to win a $250 gift voucher from Gatton Jewellers.

Features co-ordinator Adam Roberts said the idea came from a simple thought.

"For a few years now I've wondered how we can help out our local pubs, clubs and restaurants in the region during the colder months," Mr Roberts said.

"This got me thinking 'Wouldn't it be great to be able take your partner out for a meal and have an enjoyable night in the region while supporting local business?'."

Participating businesses include The Brisbane Valley Tavern, Café 4342, Cahill Park Sports, Cottone's Café Restaurant and Bar, Grand Hotel Esk and The Old Britannia Hotel.