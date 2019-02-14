Get lost in literature

BOOK LOVING: Margaret Norris and Rosemary Schultz enjoy a quiet moment with a book and a cuppa at Coffee at the Park.

DUST off the cobwebs and let strangers immerse themselves in your best reads at Coffee at the Park, Lowood.

The Somerset coffee shop has a corner of the business set up specifically for book swapping.

Business owner Kathy Thompson said the initiative had gained momentum quickly with many travellers and locals coming on board.

"Tourists that come through in caravans are stopping to change their books,” Mrs Thompson said.

In just three months, the book corner has had more than 200 books exchanged on the shelves.

The feel of the cafe has changed since the initiative started three months ago, according to Mrs Thompson.

Almost every day she saw excited faces coming into the shop to take advantage of the swap-a-thon.

"Books and coffee go really well together.”

Mrs Thompson had enjoyed sharing her love for reading with others.

"It's a community service where people bring in their books that they cherish that they want to share,” she said.

"It's a different way of doing things. It's sharing the love.”

Anyone can get involved in the initiative by following just two rules - bring a book to swap and a gold coin donation.

"All donations are greatly excepted because it's all going back to the community,” she said.

The initiative is set to continue to provide with the community with a large range of books, from children's fiction to Bryce Courtenay.