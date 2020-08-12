‘Get home’: New dad’s problematic pub party

Matthew McMahon drove while more than four times the legal limit.

Matthew McMahon drove while more than four times the legal limit.

A dad who had been celebrating his son's birth at the pub says he drove while four times the legal limit after his wife told him to get home.

Matthew James McMahon will be off the road for a year as a result of his big night out on July 17.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard police pulled the 31-year-old over about 1am after watching him disobey a no right turn sign.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said McMahon's speech was slurred and he smelt of alcohol before he returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.208 per cent.

"He admitted he had been at the Kawana Waters Hotel and had consumed alcohol," Senior Constable Brewer said.

McMahon on Wednesday pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

Defence barrister Jim Veivers said his client, from Kawana, had arrived at the hotel at 7pm to celebrate the birth of his son.

"His son was born a week earlier in an incident itself and he was in ICU for a number of days because of a premature birth," Mr Veivers said.

"He informs me that he drove to the hotel with the intention of catching an Uber home.

"At the time of the incident, about 1am, he received a text from his wife indicating he should get home immediately for obvious reasons and he made the stupid mistake of driving."

A letter from McMahon's father, a retired Queensland Police Service officer, was tendered to the court which said his son was a loving, family man.

"He's a manager for a major company in Brisbane- worldwide company Apple," Mr Veivers said.

"He is the manager of the Chermside store and has been for the last four years.

"He manages staff in the vicinity of 50 people."

Magistrate Rod Madsen said McMahon's traffic history showed he had received probation on three previous occasions.

"The only thing that could possibly be said that might make a difference is that you should imagine how you might feel if your son was involved in a motor vehicle accident and police come knocking on your door and say the driver was driving the vehicle at 0.208 (per cent) …" Mr Madsen said.

McMahon was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $1400.