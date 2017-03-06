Get behind local dairy farmers and win

NEWBORN: Glenore Grove dairy farmer Luke Stock encourages communities to get behind the Legendairy capital program.

DESPITE the number of farms declining over the years, more than 15 dairy farmers are still operational in the Lockyer and lower Somerset regions.

In support of the dairy industry, Dairy Australia's Legendairy is getting behind the farming communities with their Legendairy Capital Program.

Launched in 2015, the program celebrates regional communities around the country by highlighting how dairy farmers contribute to their town, industry and economy.

From each of the eight dairy regions, Legendairy is looking for regional communities to nominate their towns by sharing their stories and highlighting the way their town embodies the Legendairy spirit.

Each region winner will receive $2500 funding, with the overall winner receiving an additional $7500 towards community projects.

Glenore Grove dairy farmer and subtropical vice-president Luke Stock said it was a great initiative that could earn community groups some much-needed funding.

"It would be great to see someone in our local communities to win one of the grants,” he said.

"It's looking at the bigger picture, getting dairy farming out there and getting behind Legendairy as a whole.”

The subtropical region, which includes the Lockyer and Somerset areas, produces more than 500 million litres of milk each year.

In 2015, Monto was named the Legendairy Capital for the subtropical region.

Mr Stock said despite the rural town only having a handful of dairy farms, the community continued to celebrate the industry.

"It's a really good inactive and if the community can get behind it the grants are a great incentive as well,” he said.

For more details and to enter the competition, visit www.legendairy. com.au/capital.