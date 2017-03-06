33°
News

Get behind local dairy farmers and win

Ali Kuchel
| 6th Mar 2017 3:02 PM
NEWBORN: Glenore Grove dairy farmer Luke Stock encourages communities to get behind the Legendairy capital program.
NEWBORN: Glenore Grove dairy farmer Luke Stock encourages communities to get behind the Legendairy capital program. Ali Kuchel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DESPITE the number of farms declining over the years, more than 15 dairy farmers are still operational in the Lockyer and lower Somerset regions.

In support of the dairy industry, Dairy Australia's Legendairy is getting behind the farming communities with their Legendairy Capital Program.

Launched in 2015, the program celebrates regional communities around the country by highlighting how dairy farmers contribute to their town, industry and economy.

From each of the eight dairy regions, Legendairy is looking for regional communities to nominate their towns by sharing their stories and highlighting the way their town embodies the Legendairy spirit.

Each region winner will receive $2500 funding, with the overall winner receiving an additional $7500 towards community projects.

Glenore Grove dairy farmer and subtropical vice-president Luke Stock said it was a great initiative that could earn community groups some much-needed funding.

"It would be great to see someone in our local communities to win one of the grants,” he said.

"It's looking at the bigger picture, getting dairy farming out there and getting behind Legendairy as a whole.”

The subtropical region, which includes the Lockyer and Somerset areas, produces more than 500 million litres of milk each year.

In 2015, Monto was named the Legendairy Capital for the subtropical region.

Mr Stock said despite the rural town only having a handful of dairy farms, the community continued to celebrate the industry.

"It's a really good inactive and if the community can get behind it the grants are a great incentive as well,” he said.

For more details and to enter the competition, visit www.legendairy. com.au/capital.

Gatton Star

Topics:  dairy farming legendairy luke stock

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Get behind local dairy farmers and win

Get behind local dairy farmers and win

DESPITE the number of farms declining over the years, more than 15 dairy farmers are still operational in the Lockyer and lower Somerset regions.

Harold, the Lockyer Valley's champion bowler

BOWLED OVER: Harold Poole is a champion among champions in the Lockyer Valley lawn bowls world.

Poole put the region on the map for lawn bowls

Gatton embraces unique approach to support students

SUPPORT: Gatton State School hosted a parent-carer workshop which focused on supporting students on the autism spectrum.

A UNIQUE whole-school approach to the care of children with autism.

A new face joins the Marburg Show society

NEW LEADER: Marburg Show Girl Steph Knight has now joined the show society as secretary for 2017.

Steph Knight joins Marburg Show Society

Local Partners

Get behind local dairy farmers and win

DESPITE the number of farms declining over the years, more than 15 dairy farmers are still operational in the Lockyer and lower Somerset regions.

Weekend out and about in the Lockyer

Blenheim musicians Sean, Nicholas and Sheree Inns warm up before their performance at the Laidley Country Music Festival.

Plenty of action this weekend.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

IN AN explosive scene, Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back — and his excuse was unbelievable.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

READY-SET-BUILD

Proposed Lot 17 Parklane Estate, Pascoe Lane, Harlaxton...

Residential Land At Parklane we have kept lifestyle and environment in mind by creating ... $380,000

At Parklane we have kept lifestyle and environment in mind by creating an urban living experience new to Toowoomba. It is designed to emphasise wellbeing, harmony...

Your Stylish Villa In A Private Hideaway...

Proposed Villa 1/22A Ramsay Street, South Toowoomba 4350 ...

Unit 3 2 2 $385,000 Each

High quality built finishes and thoughtful, spacious design for great living in an inner suburban location are ready here for the downsizer, first home buyer or...

Fantastic Family Home Close to Middle Ridge School!

12 Buckle Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 2 2 Interest From...

When people talk about family friendly suburbs in Toowoomba, Middle Ridge is certainly high on the list. Conveniently located just 5km from the CBD, this family...

Most Exceptional Position in Middle Ridge!

13 Inadale Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 3 Interest from...

Quite literally, this is the most exceptional position that Middle Ridge can offer. 13 Inadale Court sits at the very end of the cul-de-sac, with filtered views...

Solid East Side Brick, Perfect Condition, Only One Owner!

147 Mackenzie Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 2 $415,000

Immaculately maintained, fresh, comfortable and ready to move right in, this excellent home is as good now as the year it was built. Consisting of three bedrooms...

NEW PRICE - THE TIME IS RIGHT - BUY NOW!

2 Vanham Close, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $445,000

Sitting proudly and privately on a 652m2 corner allotment in prime Middle Ridge, this beautifully presented 4 bedroom home offers the best of traditional location'...

High Quality, Great Layout, Excellent Location!

2/34 High Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

This two-bedroom near new front unit ticks all the boxes for feel good, care-free living in a top location near cafes and shops. Light and airy, spacious and...

BIG Home Multi-Use BIG Rangeville Block!

14 Olsen Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 $399,000 PLUS

If you need separate spaces around a big home or if a split upstairs/downstairs with a shared laundry could work for you, then you MUST INSPECT this home. Your...

Designer Home - Perfect Position Lifestyle and Potential!

14 Hickey Court, Cotswold Hills 4350

House 5 2 4 $725,000

Nestled into a gentle slope to capture the impressive VIEWS, set among exclusive homes and only 10 minutes from the CBD, this contemporary STYLISH home with every...

Your place to call HOME 4 bed + large 1,062m2 block

42 Whitman Street, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 $429,000

A fantastic opportunity to enter the property market is waiting just for you, nestled in popular Westbrook. A great price point - THE most ideal property available...

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!