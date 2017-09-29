Get along to the social dance event of the year

MODERN TWIST: Les Andrews taught the Marburg Modern Waltz for the first time at Marburg Dance Hall in April, leading up to Dancing the Towns of the Great South East.

MODERN TWIST: Les Andrews taught the Marburg Modern Waltz for the first time at Marburg Dance Hall in April, leading up to Dancing the Towns of the Great South East. Photo Contributed

IN A celebration of traditional dancing with a modern twist, dancers from far and wide will collide on Saturday at Glenore Grove for the first Dancing the Towns of the Great South East.

It's a night dedicated to new sequence dances named after towns of South East Queensland, where each of the fifteen towns involved will have a chance to perform their signature dance, and other town dancers can join in too.

Representing the Lockyer Valley on the night's program will be the Postman Ridge Two Step, the Glenore Grove Quick Step, the Grandchester Saunter and the Marburg Modern Waltz.

Organiser and MC George Frampton said preparations for the big night were coming along nicely.

"We've learnt and practised quite a few dances that relate to towns of the great South-East,” he said.

"We will move through these dances from town to town and tell a bit of a story about social dancing and about South East Queensland too.”

Toowoomba Choreographer Mr Les Andrews has created several new dance sequences for the event and has been teaching them at various locations, so dancers within that community can participate in Dancing the Towns of the Great South East.

Those dances include:

Glenore Grove Quick Step (2016)

Brisbane City Blues (2000)

Peak Crossing Cha Cha (2017)

Marburg Modern Waltz (2017)

Postman's Ridge Two Step (2016)

Highfield Swing (2015)

Oakey Waltz (2014)

The Marburg Modern Waltz was included on Marburg Dance Hall's dance program for the first time back in April - and will now become their signature dance.

Mr Frampton said the night was all about having a good time and keeping traditional social dancing alive.

"Social dancing is still so active in these rural areas, and people who come along can see just how entertaining social dancing is,” he said.

There will also be a main raffle drawn on the night, crafted by Les Andrews himself.

"It's a beautiful clock made out of a big piece of red cedar cut out in the shape of the map of Queensland,” Mr Frampton said.

"The digits of the clock are all the names of the town dancers.

"Everyone is welcome- tickets are $10 admission and that includes the dance and supper.”

Dancing the Town of the Great South East will be held at the Glenore Grove Dance Hall on Saturday, September 30 from 7.30-11.30pm. For enquiries phone 0423 849 002.