Gervais launches epic rant at ‘multi-millionaire celebs’

Ricky Gervais has launched an epic rant against "multi-millionaire celebs" who lecture "normal nobodies" on how to live while health staff risk their lives.

The 58-year-old comedian blasted a string of A-listers including Gal Gadot and her Hollywood friends who sang on the infamous Imagine video in response to the coronavirus.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Gervais admitted the video may have been well intended but they'd missed the mark.

He said: "That Imagine video, it's not that bad, they're probably very nice people.

"It was an awful rendition, but they might have been doing it for good reasons, to help these normal nobodies.

"But they're going 'My film's coming up and I'm not on telly - I need to be in the public eye', not all of them, but some of them.

"You can see in their eyes, 'I could cry at the beauty of my personality, I'm just so beautiful for doing this' and everyone sees that - we get it."

When pop star Sam Smith broke down in tears on Instagram in his multimillion-dollar house, complaining about being in isolation, Gervais made it clear that he didn't have time for it.

He ranted: "For a start, you won't hear me complain - not when there's [National Health Service] nurses doing 14 hours shifts - and frontline workers carrying on and risking their health.

"I'm fine. Don't worry about me … I go for walks on Hampstead Heath, and we've got a garden.

"There are people in high rise blocks with three kids. I can't complain. This is why millionaires in their mansions with their gym and going for a swim can't lecture people."

The After Life star concluded: "People are sick of being lectured, multi-millionaires telling them to clean out their coffee jar and put it in the right bin - they know those celebs are taking private jets to their private islands. They are sick of it."

This isn't the first time Gervais has blasted fellow celebrities for missing the mark in their well meaning but ill advised actions.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, he ranted: "After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters.

"These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families' health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don't want to hear it."

Gervais knows as much as anyone about hard work, with a labourer for a dad, Larry, a grafter in mum Eva, and a long line of carers on the female side of his family. And despite his fame - and an estimated worth of more than £100 million (A$193 million) - life was not always awards bashes and the glamour of telly.

He said: "I was born in the beginning of the 60s in Battle Hospital in Reading. And that should have been an omen. Having gone by the title, I should have known life was going to be a struggle. And it was - I was the fourth child of an immigrant labourer. My dad worked on building sites all his life, until he was 70. He got up every day at 5.30am."

The Office star now calls the North London suburb of Hampstead home, where he lives with his partner, author Jane Fallon, 59. But he says his upbringing in Whitley, Reading, taught him to appreciate the highs, and lows, of his extraordinary life.

Talking from his multimillion-dollar home, he added: "It showed me the value of everything. People ask me why I dress like a tramp. And I say, 'My clothes are clean and comfortable. Who am I trying to impress?'. I don't wear £50,000 watches. I don't collect cars because I can't drive.

"Nothing gives me more of a buzz than to help an animal. I don't get excited about things. I'm not a hippy or communist, I think money's for the safety of your family and friends, and you can't take it with you."

