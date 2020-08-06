Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The couple had eloped in Kalgoorlie just weeks earlier, and friends are desperate to hear from them. Picture: Facebook
The couple had eloped in Kalgoorlie just weeks earlier, and friends are desperate to hear from them. Picture: Facebook
News

German newlyweds missing in outback

by Hannah Moore
6th Aug 2020 8:48 AM

A desperate manhunt is on to find a German couple who are missing in the Australian outback, just weeks after eloping to Western Australia.

Nathalie Eich, 26, and Benjamin Kress, 29, were married in Kalgoorlie on July 8, and were last seen at 80 Mile Beach on July 21.

They had told family members they were going to travel the Gibb River Rd in their silver 2002 Nissan Patrol, with Victorian number plates 1MF9YK.

Mid week Elopement ✨ Today could not have been any more gorgeous for this Young German Couple Tying the Knot in Australia 🇦🇺 👌🏼👏🏻

Posted by Kalgoorlie Weddings & Event Hire on Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Family and friends have not heard from the newlyweds in more than two weeks, which is out of character for them.

Don Dungey, a friend of the couple, said the pair were due to return to Perth very soon before heading home to Germany.

"Everyone is so, so worried," he wrote on Instagram.

"Can everyone please share the photo. I'm so worried and concerned about my dear friends. Cheers everyone and please, please keep an eye out."

The Gibb River Rd is a 660km track through the Kimberley region, and is recommended for experienced four-wheel drivers only.

Many travellers have pointed out the area has spotty reception and it is possible the couple became bogged during their travels.

Anyone who sees the couple is urged to call police on 131 444.

 

A friend of the couple said the pair were due to return to Perth very soon before heading home to Germany. Picture: Instagram
A friend of the couple said the pair were due to return to Perth very soon before heading home to Germany. Picture: Instagram

 

Originally published as German newlyweds missing in WA outback

Nathalie Eich, 26 (pictured), and Benjamin Kress, 29, were married in Kalgoorlie on July 8, and were last seen at 80 Mile Beach on July 21. Picture: Facebook
Nathalie Eich, 26 (pictured), and Benjamin Kress, 29, were married in Kalgoorlie on July 8, and were last seen at 80 Mile Beach on July 21. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

Show More
australia editors picks germany missing newlyweds outback

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Premium Content Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Politics A whopping $2.7 million in fines will be handed down to more than 20,000 Queenslanders unless they can provide a ‘valid reason’ for failing to vote at the Council...

        WARREGO HWY: Motorists urged to have say on next upgrades

        Premium Content WARREGO HWY: Motorists urged to have say on next upgrades

        News There is about $400 million in joint funding locked in to start upgrades between...

        VOTE NOW: 47 best doctors nominated for Lockyer, Somerset

        VOTE NOW: 47 best doctors nominated for Lockyer, Somerset

        Opinion We asked who the best doctors are in the region

        Dog owner: ‘Lucky I didn’t take to him with the shovel’

        Premium Content Dog owner: ‘Lucky I didn’t take to him with the shovel’

        Crime A man has smashed his neighbour’s Commodore after he believed his dog was hit by a...