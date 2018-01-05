Georgie's unbreakable bond

IN SYNC: Kentville rider Georgie Cham and horse Laquestar won the Rhonda Kath Memorial Trophy for Medium Dressage Horse of Queensland for 2017.

EQUESTRIAN: Kentville rider Georgie Cham has been with her horse Laquestar since the moment it was born and their unbreakable bond has lead them to great success as a pair.

After their impressive performances throughout the year, the seven-year-old Hanoverian warmblood won the Rhonda Kath Memorial Trophy for Medium Dressage Horse of Queensland for 2017.

It is an award that was also won by Laquestar's father in 2009.

After many years of training and preparation they have advanced through the ranks, through prelim, novice and elementary to excelling at medium this year.

"I'm pretty ecstatic, when you breed them and then you ride them and train them all yourself and get them to that level it's just fantastic,” Cham said.

Cham believed it was their bond as horse and rider that has seen them achieve their goals.

"It's absolutely amazing, Laquestar just relies on me, I am her dancing partner, we just have a trust and the bond that you can't possibly imagine,” she said.

"I have had another rider sit on her and compete her in a Young Horse class and he actually told me to make sure I was standing where she could see me because she was looking for me the whole time.

"That's when you learn that this horse should be just mine and that's what I've done.”

Cham is hoping this is just the another achievement in a long line of accolades, with a number having already been won as a unit.

"She has started her Prix St George work which means she will start going into the FEI (Federation Equestre Internationale) level around about June, which then gives her international status,” she said.

"Our aim is to be at Grand Prix by the time she is 10 to 11.”

The preparations needed to regularly compete in events around Queensland as well as interstate are rigorous.

Laquestar is worked five days a week, and while also juggling a position at the University of Queensland's Equine Hospital, is not unusual for Cham to regularly have 17 hour days.

"She'll do three days and have a day off, then do two days and have a day off depending on our competitions,” she said.

"We usually have four good weeks of preparation of really getting that horse fine-tuned going into those major competitions.

"My day starts at 3.30 in the morning and usually finishes at 8.30 at night, so it's a very long day.”

Laquestar was also selected to the Dressage Queensland Talent Recognition Squad for 2016 and 2017.

"It is a recognition squad that selects a horse and rider who look like they have talent to proceed up through the levels,” she said.

"We have been absolutely blessed to be chosen for that, and been chosen to do major events at CDIs (Concours de Dressage International) and work with international and national coaches.

"Dressage has been in my life since probably about 1997.

"I started dressage but I did it with the quarter horses where I succeeded in winning the Australian championship as well and then I moved into the warmbloods.”