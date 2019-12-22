George steals the show in new royal photos

Adorable new pictures have shown the Prince George mixing Christmas puddings with the Queen to lift her spirits, as her husband Prince Philip remains in hospital.

Her Majesty beamed as she was flanked by three heirs - Princes Charles, William and George, The Sun reported.

And they stirred the mixture together, a tradition said to bring good luck.

Four generations of royals together at Christmas to cheer up the Queen. Picture: Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via AP

The pictures were taken on Wednesday, two days before 98-year-old Philip's hospital dash for treatment in relation to "a pre-existing condition".

Philip is expected to spend the run-up to Christmas in King Edward VII's Hospital in central London.

Yesterday a close source told The Sun that Philip has insisted the family "carry on as usual" with festive celebrations and do not visit.

"The Duke doesn't want any fuss," the source said.

"He doesn't want the family coming to see him when he is in hospital.

"He wants to be in and out with minimal disruption to any festive plans and he certainly doesn't want the family to spend time at Christmas traipsing to his sick bed."

A friend of the Duke of Edinburgh also revealed that despite previously stating he doesn't wish for his life to drag on in old age, he is now very keen to make it to 100.

"The Duke has always said he doesn't want to be old and decrepit and unable to do the thing he loves," the source said.

"He has hated his failing health stopping him from living the kind of active life he likes."

"And he has said in the past that he doesn't want to go on forever, if that was the way it was going to be.

But recently he has been a lot more keen about hanging around - he wants to make it to 100.

"And when Philip wants to do something, you can bet your life that he will give it his best shot."

FAILING HEALTH

Buckingham Palace has said Prince Philip's planned admission was a precautionary measure. He was not taken by ambulance and is expected to remain for a few days.

The private hospital has been treating members of the Royal Family for decades.

Uniformed police stood guard outside the entrance yesterday alongside a doorman in a top hat. Camera crews were set up across the road.

The palace would not give details about his pre-existing condition or the nature of his treatment.

But we can also reveal the Prince of Wales made a rare trip to Sandringham to visit Philip as soon as he returned from his last overseas tour.

Charles and Camilla were on an official visit to India, New Zealand and the Solomon Islands last month.

Shortly after returning a concerned Charles, 71, made the journey to visit Philip at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, a trip he usually only makes over Christmas.

"Whilst Charles and Camilla were carrying out their official overseas duties they were alerted to Philip's declining health," the source revealed.

"Obviously Charles was gravely concerned, as any son would naturally be about their father being ill.

"He wanted to see him straight away to make sure he was OK and so headed to Sandringham.

"Andrew was also there so the family had a lot to sort out surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"But the main priority of the visit was down to the concerns Charles had for his father."

Wednesday's get-together at Buckingham Palace saw the four generations prepare special Christmas puddings for the Royal British Legion.

The royals invited Royal Legion veterans to the tradition. Picture; Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via AP

The desserts will become the centrepieces of Legion events next Christmas, and on the eve of its centenary

The Legion's director- general, Charles Byrne, said: "Bringing people, families and communities together lies at the heart of the Legion's work and has done since we were founded in 1921.

