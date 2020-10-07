Menu
George Michael’s ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss sues singer’s family
Celebrity

George Michael’s ex sues star’s estate

by Clemmie Moodie, The Sun
7th Oct 2020 6:14 AM

George Michael's ex Kenny Goss is suing the late Wham! star's family seeking $27,000 a month from his estate.

The Texan, 62, has launched a lawsuit claiming he was reliant on Michael's money and should still be provided for, The Sun reports.

Michael paid Goss a generous monthly allowance before they split in 2011 but left the businessman nothing after his death in 2016 aged 53.

Goss insists Michael was "not in his right mind" when he made his will.

Kenny Goss and George Michael.
The former art dealer says he gave up his career to look after the tragic star during their 13-year relationship and was left nothing in the singer's will after his shock death on Christmas Day 2016.

Goss is questioning Michael's state of mind when it was written.

He is now suing the star's sister and elderly dad and wants at least $27,000 a month.

Tonight a source said, "During their final years together, Kenny was effectively a stay-at-home husband, and almost entirely looked after financially by George.

"His argument is he gave up his own career to focus on his relationship, and also set up a charitable foundation alongside George.

"He was essentially given an incredibly generous allowance which he came to rely on.

"Kenny believes, as George's most significant other half, he is entitled to that still and is contesting George wasn't in his right mind when he made his last will. Kenny wants at least £15,000 ($A27,000) a month to live off."

 

The businessman filed court papers against Michael's lawyers, titled Goss v Organ.

Michael's sisters Melanie and Yioda, 58, plus dad Kyriacos, 81, were named in the original paperwork.

But Melanie died aged 59 last Christmas, meaning Goss must file a death certificate or notice of discontinuance before the documents will be publicly revealed.

An amendment was made last month but a COVID-19 backlog means a hearing has yet to be finalised.

Goss is suing under the Inheritance (Provisions for Family and Dependants) Act 1975.

Last year he sold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of paintings which the couple shared.

George left most of his $175 million fortune to close family and friends.

George Michael and partner Kenny Goss in 2004.
His former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley and then-partner Fadi Fawaz were left out.

Pals questioned his state of mind when he signed the will in 2013, citing his ongoing drink and drugs battle.

Four months later, he fell out of a car on the M1.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as George Michael's ex sues star's estate

