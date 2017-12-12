Geoff's switched on for cure

BE DAZZLED: Geoff Beattie pictured here with his grandson, James, has once again opened his beautifully decorated home to fund raise for the Leukaemia Foundation.

BE DAZZLED: Geoff Beattie pictured here with his grandson, James, has once again opened his beautifully decorated home to fund raise for the Leukaemia Foundation. Francis Witsenhuysen

WITH more than 400,000 Christmas lights adorning his house, Geoff Beattie's spectacular display is worth the drive.

In fact it has been named the winner of Display over 10,000 category in the Somerset Christmas Lights Competition.

"It feels great to win,” Mr Beattie said.

"But winning everyone's hearts with our lights, especially the kids, is more important than the competition.”

It's the 11th year the Beatties have opened their home to the public to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Thirty years ago, Mr Beattie lost his wife to leukaemia and he has been involved with the foundation since.

"This is my way of moving forward and handling it,” he said

"It's the kind of thing she would want me to be doing.

"But it's not about us, it's about what can be done for other people suffering... to support patients and their families and to help fund the research.”

The Beatties have raised close to $24,000 overall and hope to raise a further $2000.

Mr Beattie said helping to find a cure for leukaemia was the main reason behind his fundraising.

Mr Beattie said the Fernvale-Unitng Church Choir would perform carols on his balcony next Sunday, December 17 at 7pm.

"Everyone is welcome. People can donate into our donation tin up until mid-January,” he said.

Find the display at 7 Beattie Road, Glamorganvale.