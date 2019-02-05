Geoff's no stranger to putting on a high tea event

TASTY: Geoff Beattie will be hosting a fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation this weekend.

DON your finest frock and enjoy a stunning view of Glamorgan Vale for the Esk Show Society's first ever high tea on Sunday.

Host Geoff Beattie is chief steward for the show society's cookery section, and volunteered his home this year after running successful high teas there for nearly 10 years.

Mr Beattie first started running the events for the Leukaemia Foundation and now holds two fundraisers every year for the charity.

"I had a lot of fine crockery, and I took a lot of it up there [to the Leukaemia Foundation's event] and they said 'you've got enough to do your own',” he said.

"I said 'yeah, I'd rather do it myself at my own house than cart it around' and that's how they started.

"They've been a brilliant fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation, and I just thought 'well, the show can get involved'.”

A different crowd would likely turn out to support the show than the cancer charity, Mr Beattie said, but all would be welcome and all will have fun.

"They will be definitely well fed, and well looked after,” he said.

Funds will be used to cover insurance, rent for the showgrounds, electricity and other costs of the show on May 24-25, Esk Show Society secretary Sally Jess said.

Each of the 17 chief stewards will also find a sponsor for their section.

For high tea bookings, phone Sally Jess on 0408769445 or Geoff Beattie on 0439966236.