Geoff lights the way for cancer patients

SELFLESS: Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley branch treasurer Geoff Beattie is looking forward to the Light the Night event in Laidley on October 6.

Name: Geoff Beattie

Occupation: Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley branch treasurer

Marital status: Widower

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Leukaemia Foundation?

Working together with a team of caring people who are dedicated to making life easier for those living with leukaemia.

Why did you get involved with the Leukaemia Foundation?

I joined the Ipswich branch more than 30 years ago when my wife suffered from leukaemia to help and support people who suffered from the illness. When the Lockyer-Brisbane Valley branch opened in 2004, I joined them as I lived in the area. The branch enjoys bringing the community together for events such as Light the Night in Laidley on October 6.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I met the Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove at the Sydney Royal Show in April this year.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My children.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

I have often been advised to mind my own business! Otherwise, 'look after the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves.'

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

There is so much more than one thing I would like to change. But to pick one, reduce poverty.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Cooking. It was a link to my partner after she passed and grew into a link with my community and a way that I could serve others.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Playing by the river at Twin Bridges, Fernvale, with the family on Sundays.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

That would have to be the Glamorgan Vale Hall. Over the years there have been so many happy times there - dances, celebrations and parties. The hall was the hub of the community long before there was Facebook or Twitter.

What would you do if you won Lotto?

That's easy. Give most of it away.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My old mum. She ran a farm and raised a large family when times were tough. She could make a great meal out of almost nothing and make a little bit go a long, long way. She was a battler, firm and strong, who worked harder than most and had the respect and admiration of her community. Captain of the Melbourne Storm Cameron Smith. I think he is a great sportsman and very humble in spite of his talent.