Gem society digging for information as mile-stone approaches

Cindy Thwaites and Leon Steinhardt are mining for information about the Gatton Lapidary Club's history. Ebony Graveur

SINCE forming in 1969, the Gatton Lapidary club is assembling its members to celebrate half a century.

Club members are on the search for those who have been a part of the club during the years.

Made up of about 40 local gem enthusiasts, members cut and polish rocks and, in some cases, collect minerals.

Club president, Leon Steinhardt said a meeting in 1969 set the club in motion but information about who started it was unclear.

"What I've heard is some people got together because they were all into rocks,” Mr Steinhardt said.

"They had a meeting somewhere and then it became official.”

For the past 41 years, the club has run from a small clubhouse on North Street, next to Gatton Shire Hall.

As for where the first meeting took place, Mr Steinhardt said club records were unclear.

Club life member Cindy Thwaites said early meeting minutes suggested the club may have attempted to operate from a 'morgue' but had been turned down.

"The old morgue we think it could be is the one that used to be where Target is now,” Mrs Thwaites said.

"There was also a smaller one down near KFC's driveway. It could be either one of them.”

With its 50th birthday coming up, the club's members were eager for answers.

The club urges previous members or descendants to contact them through its Facebook page or send an email to gatlap2@hotmail.com.