Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Aussie teacher charged over sex with student

by Ashley Argoon
28th Jan 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEACHER has been charged with sex offences against a student after allegedly being exposed by his wife.

 

Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied
Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied

Music teacher Daniel Zampatti from Geelong Christian College faces 16 charges relating to a teenage girl, including sexual penetration of a child under his care, supervision or authority.

It's understood criminal charges have now been laid following a complaint by the alleged victim.

The criminal charges follow an investigation by the Geelong Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Zampatti will face a committal mention at Geelong Magistrates' Court on October 4.

Geelong Christian College declined to comment.

ashley.argoon@news.com.au

@ashargoon

More Stories

Show More
child abuse child sex abuse crime teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        News Just five years into her time in the Show Society, Michaela Kammholz has made her way from milestone to milestone.

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        News Drivers are reminded to slow down and be considerate as school returns tomorrow.

        Library upgrade delayed by cost blowout

        Library upgrade delayed by cost blowout

        News Planned refurbishments at a regional library have been delayed after the project’s...

        Half-a-million dollars spent propping up ageing bridges

        premium_icon Half-a-million dollars spent propping up ageing bridges

        News A regional council is planning to commit $600,000 to renewing and restoring...