Gay-sex hotspot crackdown

HOTSPOT: Men continue to meet other men for public sex at the public toilets on Razorback Rd. Scott Davis

POLICE continue to crackdown on a gay-sex hotspot in Tweed Heads following more complaints from the community.

The Tweed Daily News reported earlier this month that a gay-sex hotspot on a quiet Tweed Heads street was "running rampant" despite the council tearing down a picnic shelter which allowed the sexual activities to go unnoticed.

At the time, Detective chief inspector of Tweed Police Brendon Cullen said regular patrols of the area had brought "multiple" arrests.

"It is an issue for us and we want to keep the area safe," he said.

"If people are engaging in lewd acts in a public place they can expect police to take firm action against them."

Razorback Rd in Tweed Heads has become a "notorious" cruising spot for men to meet other men online for casual sex.

The men have recently moved their activities to nearby public toilets where they have even set up a "pay it forward" system, leaving condoms in a tree for the next person to use.

The Tweed Shire Council says it has conducted a safety audit of the area alongside Tweed police with the results to be released in the coming weeks.

Yesterday, police said they were still dealing with complaints regarding the lewd hotspot.

"Due to complaints received from Tweed Shire Council and the community, police have been conducting overt and covert activities on Razorback Lookout Tweed Heads," they said.

"Police encourage the local community to report anyone seen acting in an inappropriate manner to Police.

"Record as many details as possible regarding the people acting in a suspicious or offensive manner and their vehicles being driven."

All information can be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.