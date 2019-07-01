Gavin Boekel takes big steps on the road to recovery

Gavin Boekel's wife had tears in her eyes as she watched him take the first steps to recovery.

"He did such a great job, I got teary watching it - I'm just so proud of him because he has really struggled," Chelle Boekel said.

After seven weeks in hospital, Gavin this week started physiotherapy, taking his first steps since the horrific accident which landed him in hospital.

The Gatton father was working on his family's farm at Coleyville on May 14, when his legs became trapped in a grain auger.

He was airlifted to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in a critical condition after fire and ambulance crews worked for hours to free him.

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Gatton father Gavin Boekel has begun physiotherapy after losing his left leg in a farming accident in May. Contributed

Since then, he's endured multiple surgeries and had his left leg amputated.

His right had to be 'rebuilt' from donor muscle from his own back.

Chelle said while starting physio was a major milestone everyday was a struggle for both Gavin and the family.

"His spirits are good most days, but then they're bad again - he flickers in and out," she said.

Gavin could soon be home and continue his recovery with his family, but this is presenting Chelle with a new challenge - preparing the home for his return.

Major changes will be needed to the family home to allow Gavin to be able to use a wheelchair indoors.

Chelle brought a wheelchair home to help determine what needed to be adjusted, and said the process had made the reality of the situation hit home.

"Actually seeing the wheelchair in the house, and seeing that it's not going to go down the hallway and he can't go and see the kids' room, it just really hurt," she said.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Chelle and the family thanked the local community for their support since the terrible accident.

A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $26,000 for the family.

The campaign is still running and Chelle said anything people could afford to donate would help.

"Even if they could just give us a dollar, it's better than nothing," she said.

To donate, head to www.gofundme.com/help-gavs-family-stay-together