Gatton's world record-breaking teen to swim for Australia

BOUND FORGLORY: Mitchell Toohey will represent Australia in the INAS Global Games.

BOUND FORGLORY: Mitchell Toohey will represent Australia in the INAS Global Games. Contributed

Swimming: He holds eight world records in butterfly and now Mitchell Toohey has been selected as part of the Australian team competing at the INAS Global Games for athletes with intellectual impairments.

Mitchell has been an avid swimmer since he joined the Gatton Swim Club five years ago.

Since then, he has been making waves across short and long course races, including breaking records in 200 metre freestyle and 200m, 100m, and 50m butterfly.

His mother Tanya Toohey said Mitchell's goal had always been to break a record.

"He also broke another four records last weekend but those records haven't been ratified yet... There is always the chance someone else broke the record on the same day,” Mrs Toohey said.

"His goal now would be to break an open world record or to win a medal at a world championship.”

For Mitch, making an Australian team was a major milestone.

"It's not a junior team; it's an open team so he is up against everyone,” Mrs Toohey said.

The 16-year-old ranked in the top three in Australia in his category, going up against swimmers of all ages.

Mitchell will be competing in 50m and 100m freestyle and 50m and 100m butterfly.

To prepare for the games, Mitchell is training with his coach in the water as well as strength training on land.

The INAS Global Games take place in Brisbane for the week commencing Saturday, October 12.